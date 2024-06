Euroopan keskuspankki on hillinnyt hintapaineita rahapolitiikallaan – koronlasku tukee kasvun elpymistä

Finland’s economy gradually moving out of recession 11.6.2024 11:01:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish economy is recovering from the recession. Inflation is low and an improvement in the purchasing power of households is supporting a recovery in private consumption. Growth in the economy will gather pace in the immediate years ahead as the economic environment improves both in Finland and its export markets. The Bank of Finland has today published its economic forecast for the period 2024–2026. The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024 will still show a year-on-year contraction, at -0.5%. In 2025, the recession will be over and GDP will be up by 1.2%. The economy will grow further in 2026, by 1.7%. "Finland’s economy is slowly moving out of recession. GDP growth in the coming years will nevertheless be subdued,” says the Bank of Finland’s Acting Head of Forecasting, Juuso Vanhala. Inflation has fallen on a broad basis across the Finnish economy in the first part of the year. “The upward pressures on prices are moderate, though the increase in value added tax will