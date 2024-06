Laura Könösen rakastettu julkinen taideteos Ei taivasta rajana täydentyi Jätkäsaareen

New public artwork proposed by residents unveiled at the Oulunkylä station 10.6.2024 13:30:33 EEST | Press release

A new public artwork, The Contemporaries, by artist Lasse Juuti, has been installed in Oulunkylä. The proposal to brighten up the station with art came from the Oulunkylä residents through the OmaStadi participatory budgeting. The work has been curated by HAM Helsinki Art Museum, and an unveiling ceremony will take place at Oulunkylän Seurahuone on 14 June 2024 at 11 a.m. The Deputy Mayor for Culture and Leisure of Helsinki, Paavo Arhinmäki, will unveil the artwork, and the artist will be present at the event. The unveiling ceremony is open for all.