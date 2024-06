Etsimme taiteilija ja muotoilija Howard Smithin teoksia Yhdysvalloissa avautuvaan näyttelyyn – Smithin näyttely nähdään tulevina vuosina myös EMMAssa

We are seeking works by artist and designer Howard Smith for an upcoming exhibition in the US. The show will also be presented at EMMA in the coming years 18.6.2024 15:15:00 EEST | Press release

The first retrospective exhibition of American-born artist Howard Smith in the United States will open at the Palm Springs Art Museum in 2025. The exhibition will be produced in collaboration with EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art. We are currently looking for works by Smith in private collections to be loaned to the US. The exhibition will also be shown at EMMA in the next few years.