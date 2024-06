Essi Eerola johtokunnan neuvonantajaksi

Essi Eerola appointed Adviser to the Board of the Bank of Finland 19.6.2024 15:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Board of the Bank of Finland has appointed Essi Eerola, DSocSc, as Adviser to the Board. The appointment is for a five-year term. Essi Eerola has served since 2022 as head of the Bank of Finland’s Domestic Economic Policy Process in the Monetary Policy and Research Department and will continue in this role. She is also a member of the Bank of Finland’s research steering group. Eerola served from 2016 to 2022 as Research Director at the VATT Institute for Economic Research. The other Advisers to the Board of the Bank of Finland are Meri Obstbaum and Kimmo Virolainen.