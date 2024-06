Kela osallistuu kesällä 2024 Pride-tapahtumiin ympäri maan

Kela proposes a personal doctor/personal nurse model as basis for reimbursement system 24.6.2024 13:47:57 EEST | Press release

Kela views positively the new model for Kela reimbursements proposed by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, which the Ministry recently circulated for comments. However, Kela would like to see the proposed model developed further towards a designated personal doctor/personal nurse arrangement, which would ensure the continuity of care without significant additional cost.