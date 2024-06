Xiao Zhiyu: Layered Hills send off Glimmering Light / 小山重叠金明灭, 6.7.–1.9.2024

Expanded version of Laura Könönen's much loved public artwork No Heaven up in the Sky unveiled in Jätkäsaari 13.6.2024 10:30:00 EEST | Press release

An artwork presented at the 2021 Helsinki Biennial has been permanently installed in Helsinki. The new version of artist Laura Könönen's installation No Heaven up in the Sky has been expanded from the eight boulders seen at Alexander Battery on Vallisaari Island to a larger installation of 13 boulders measuring 20 meters in diameter and installed in Jätkäsaari's Hyväntoivonpuisto Park.