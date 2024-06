Suomen Pankin konferenssissa keskusteltiin rahapolitiikan päätöksenteosta sekä toimeenpanosta hitaan ja nopean inflaation kausina

Housing loan drawdowns down from a year earlier in May 28.6.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Finnish households drew down exceptionally few housing loans in May 2024. New drawdowns amounted to EUR 1.1 billion, which is 8.8% below the total for May 2023 and 33% below the May average in 2011–2023. The last time the level of housing loan drawdowns was lower in May was in 2002. Investment property loans accounted for EUR 100 million, or 9%, of the housing loans taken out in May 2024. Year on year, these drawdowns increased by 12.2%. Drawdowns of owner-occupied housing loans, in turn, were 10.4% down year on year. In May 2024, the average interest rate on drawdowns of owner-occupied housing loans was 4.33% and on investment property loans 4.52%. Due to the exceptionally low amount of housing loan drawdowns, the aggregate stock of housing loans contracted in May by 1.0% from a year earlier. The stock of owner-occupied housing loans contracted in May by 1.2%. The stock of investment property loans, in turn, grew by 0.4%, while in May 2023 it had contracted by 1.6%. In month on month