Sinilevätilanne on pysynyt vakaana viime viikosta, epävakainen ja tuulinen sää hillitsee sinilevän runsastumista

Number of moths has remained stable for 30 years, but the species have changed significantly 27.6.2024 15:21:49 EEST | Press release

The 30th anniversary report of the national Nocturna moth monitoring, coordinated by the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke) and launched in 1993, presents the history, background and changing species of moths in Finland. Nocturna is one of Finland's longest-running monitorings of species and the third longest-running moth monitoring in Europe. As moths are sensitive to changes in the environment, their monitoring provides valuable information about the effects of global warming, for example.