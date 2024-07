Sairaalassa kaatumisesta joka kolmannelle haittoja

Responsibility for care of persons living on ventilators to be transferred–no change in clients’ daily life 26.6.2024 11:48:11 EEST | Press release

With the entry into force of the new Act on Disability Services and Assistance at the turn of the year, the care of persons living on ventilators will be transferred from specialized health care to wellbeing services counties. HUS Helsinki University Hospital, the City of Helsinki, and the wellbeing services counties of Uusimaa are currently preparing for the transfer. The aim is to ensure that the transfer does not cause changes in clients’ daily life.