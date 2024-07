DNA:n ja Telian 3G-verkko sammuu Pohjois-Karjalassa ja Pohjois-Savossa

DNA survey: Enormous surge in the use of Do Not Disturb mode in the past year 12.7.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Over a third of 16–24-year-old Finns have cut down on the time they spend on their phone or the Internet, reveals DNA’s Digital Life 2024 survey of over 1,000 respondents. The most popular ways of cutting down on screen time are engaging in other pastimes, restricting phone usage before bed and keeping one’s phone muted for at least part of the day. The method that has gained the most traction since last year has been the use of Do Not Disturb mode. Last year, the mode was used by 16% of respondents who were restricting their digital device use. Now, that proportion has climbed to 27%.