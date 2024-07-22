Finnish music education and research are traditionally highly regarded globally. The interest in Finnish expertise and high-quality arts education made the University of the Arts Helsinki an excellent partner for organizing ISME’s world conference.

“Finland and the Nordic countries are at the forefront of education, art, and ecological sustainability,” says ISME’s president, Bo Wah Leung. “All these themes are important both for the music education community and for the world as a whole.”

Fresh research insights and internationally acclaimed speakers

The conference program consists of over a thousand research presentations that delve into current topics in music education. Among the speakers are several music educators from the Sibelius Academy, whose research covers a wide range of sustainability-related themes. Finnish researchers will discuss topics such as the collaboration between arts and natural sciences, using singing as a tool in language education, and teaching children about sustainable values in music education.

Researchers Tuulikki Laes and Guadalupe López Íñiguez, along with Professor Heidi Westerlund have worked on various research projects at the University of the Arts Helsinki. They have also been invited to deliver one of the conference’s four keynote speeches. Their presentation will address the political and societal dimensions of music education, incorporating video, music, and sound installations alongside academic discourse. Other keynote speakers include composer Kristina Arakelyan, researcher David Maggs, and conductor and human rights activist André de Quadros, each bringing their unique perspectives to the conference theme.

Engaging the audience through open performances

During the conference, the Musiikkitalo (Helsinki Music Centre) café will host the University of the Arts Helsinki’s curated “Finnish Corner” music program daily from 12 to 2 PM. Diverse musical performances will offer a taste of Finnish music. Throughout the week, attendees will hear music performed by Sibelius Junior Academy students, music educators, and the world’s first joint kantele ensemble. All Finnish Corner events are free to attend.

Additionally, two open performances will take place on the Musiikkitalo terrace on July 31 and August 1 at 5 PM. On Wednesday, Resonaariduo Vili & Juho with Friends will perform, and on Thursday, attendees can enjoy the ISME Jam. Max Tabell will host the jam session on keyboards, with Antti Ahoniemi on bass and Mooses Kuloniemi on drums. Details about all ISME early performances can be found on the University of the Arts Helsinki’s event calendar.

Music educators at the forefront of discussing future challenges

Reflecting on future challenges is familiar to music educators worldwide and the University of the Arts Helsinki. The Sibelius Academy previously hosted ISME’s world conference in 1990, with the theme “Music Education Facing the Future,” inspired by historical events that defined the turn of the decade. Since then, global social and ecological transformations have increasingly directed the attention of both researchers and artists toward planetary well-being and the overall state of the world.

“At the University of the Arts Helsinki, we believe that music and other arts have tremendous potential to change the world,” says the Conference Local Chair, Professor Heidi Partti from the Sibelius Academy, Uniarts Helsinki.

The International Society for Music Education (ISME) was founded in Brussels in 1953 during the UNESCO-sponsored conference on “The Role and Place of Music in the Education of Youth and Adults”. ISME’s mission is to build a worldwide network of music educators, advocate for music education globally across the lifespan, and foster intercultural understanding and cooperation. The organization aims to highlight music’s role in the education of people of all nations and age groups. ISME’s flagship event is the World Conference, which has been held every two years since 1944.