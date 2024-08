Viikkokatsaus 12.–16.8.2024

The number of blue-green algae observations has increased slightly in inland waters and on the coast of Southwest Finland 8.8.2024 13:13:30 EEST | Press release

Somewhat more blue-green algae have been detected in inland waters and coastal areas than last week. Inland water observations have been made especially in the southern and western parts of the country, as well as along Central Finland. Slightly more blue-green algae have also been observed on the coast of Southwest Finland, compared to last week. In the open sea, the blooms have become stronger on the south side of the Archipelago Sea.