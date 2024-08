Korjattu tiedote: Valkoposkihanhien poikasten määrä laski merkittävästi pääkaupunkiseudulla

The Ilmarinen shipwreck is being investigated to avoid potential oil spills 12.8.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish Environment Institute and the Ministry of the Environment report: Investigations on methods for removing oil from the sunken coastal defence ship Ilmarinen will continue between 12 and 18 August 2024 on the Navy’s multipurpose vessel Louhi. As a result of the amendment to the Environmental Protection Act that entered into force at the beginning of 2023, the responsibility for monitoring and gathering information on hazardous shipwrecks has been assigned to the Finnish Environment Institute, which now coordinates the research carried out at Ilmarinen.