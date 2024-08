REMHub-hanke kehittää digitaalisen innovaatiohubin harvinaisille maametalleille ja kestomagneeteille

CLIC Innovation is an open innovation cluster with the mission of facilitating creation of breakthrough solutions in bioeconomy, circular economy and energy systems. We address systemic challenges, that arise from the scarcity of natural resources and drive green system transition.

We build, coordinate and manage RDI collaboration to construct sustainable systemic solutions, which are beyond the resources of individual operators.

We drive the sustainability transition with our open innovation expertise and impact tools. Through collaborative RDI projects and ecosystems we combine diverse perspectives and build our collective knowledge.

We are not-for-profit SME organization based in Helsinki, Finland and are owned by leading international companies and Finnish research organizations committed to create sustainable solutions for the world.