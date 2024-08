Heinäkuussa nostettiin asuntolainoja hieman enemmän kuin vastaavana aikana viime vuonna

Households’ deposit stock grew in the second quarter of the year 8.8.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In the second quarter of 2024, the stock of Finnish households’ deposit stock grew by EUR 1.7 billion in net terms. Most of all, households reallocated their assets to fixed-term deposit accounts (EUR 1.2 billion) and second most to investment deposit accounts1 (EUR 420 million). Meanwhile, households deposited EUR 80 million on overnight deposit accounts2. At a quarterly level, the last period with positive growth in overnight deposits was in the third quarter of 2022. At the end of June, EUR 68.1 billion of households’ deposits were overnight deposits, EUR 14 billion deposits with an agreed maturity and EUR 28.7 billion investment deposits. Despite the growth in the second quarter, the total household deposit stock (EUR 110.8 billion) contracted by 0.1% from a year earlier. The deposit stock has contracted on a year-on-year basis since February 2023, but the rate of decline has slowed down this year. The total deposit stock has decreased due to the reduction in balances on overnight