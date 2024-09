Tervetuloa Gothic Modern -näyttelyn tiedotustilaisuuteen keskiviikkona 2.10.2024

The Gothic Modern exhibition to rewrite the history of modern art 4.6.2024 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

Medieval and Renaissance art provided 20th-century artists with emotional material and ways to deal with fundamental human feelings and the dark side of the psyche, as well as birth, death, suffering and sexuality. The exhibition Gothic Modern – From Darkness to Light highlights a phenomenon that has not been addressed in art history before, examining how it is manifested in the works of renowned artists. The Ateneum launched its significant international cooperation project around the topic in 2018, and the museum also serves as the first venue for the exhibition, from 4 October 2024 to 26 January 2025.