EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä

Vehicle loans drawdowns continued at previous rate 5.9.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In the second quarter of 2024, Finnish households drew down a total of EUR 536 million of new vehicle loans from other financial institutions (OFIs), which was about 20% less than a year earlier. Meanwhile, vehicle loans drawn down by households from credit institutions totalled EUR 580 million, representing a year-on-year growth of approximately 20%.[1] In total, new vehicle loans drawn down from other financial institutions and credit institutions in the second quarter of 2024 totalled EUR 1.1 billion, which is about 3% less than in the same period last year. The average interest rate on vehicle loans granted by credit institutions is slightly higher than on those granted by OFIs. The annualised agreed rate on vehicle loans drawn down from OFIs in the second quarter of 2024 was 5.1%, while the effective annual interest rate, which also includes other expenses, was 7.8%. In contrast, new vehicle loans drawn down from credit institutions in the same period carried an annualised agreed