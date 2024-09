Ulla Wiggenin taidokkaat maalaukset kuljettavat katseen ihmisen ja elektroniikan monikerroksisiin maailmoihin

Ulla Wiggen’s masterful paintings guide the gaze into the multilayered worlds of electronics and humanity 17.9.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art is proud to present the first extensive solo exhibition in the Nordic region by Swedish painter Ulla Wiggen. The exhibition offers a unique retrospective of Wiggen's key works spanning over 60 years. Featured are paintings of electronic devices, portraits, human anatomy, especially the artist's recent depictions of the irises of eyes. Ulla Wiggen: Passage will be on display at EMMA from 18 September 2024 to 26 January 2025.