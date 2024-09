Palestiinalaisen Larissa Sansourin näyttely Amos Rexissä käsittelee ylisukupolvista traumaa ja menetystä sekä kuviteltuja tulevaisuuksia

Harold Hejazi to chair Generation 2026 exhibition jury 23.5.2024 13:02:21 EEST | Press release

Canadian artist and game designer Harold Hejazi has been invited to chair the selection jury for the Generation 2026 exhibition. The multidisciplinary exhibition will feature works from various fields of art, with Hejazi bringing to the jury his diverse expertise in participatory performing arts, game art, and social impact through art. Amos Rex’ Generation is a triennially held group exhibition that features a broad selection of works by artists between the ages 15 and 23. The works are chosen by a jury from open-call submissions. The application period opens on 1 October 2024.