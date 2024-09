Fingridin avoin data on täydentynyt sähkön käyttöpaikkojen kulutustiedoilla ja pientuotantokäyttöpaikkojen tuotantotiedoilla

Fingrid Oyj has increased the amount of its sustainability-linked revolving credit facility 9.9.2024 10:30:54 EEST | Press release

Fingrid has increased the amount of the EUR 300 million revolving credit facility it signed in 2021 to EUR 500 million. By increasing the revolving credit facility, Fingrid will strengthen the company’s long-term liquidity as operations expand and the weather dependence of electricity production and the investment needs of the main grid grow. Fingrid’s revolving credit facility is tied to the success of the company’s key sustainability targets.