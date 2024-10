BOFIT-ennuste Venäjän talouden kehityksestä vuosiksi 2024–2026: Työvoiman ja tuotantokapasiteetin rajoitteet kärjistyvät

Inflation rate expected to stabilise at the target – Europe must find ways to increase productivity 1.10.2024 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

The inflation rate in the euro area is in the process of stabilising at the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 2% target. Together with the favourable trend in employment, this will support the purchasing power of households. By contrast, manufacturing in the euro area has been weak, and its problems seem in many respects to be structural. If significant reforms cannot be achieved, a more permanent weakening in manufacturing would threaten the euro area's competitiveness. Inflation has continued to come down in the euro area. Having peaked at 10.6% in October 2022, inflation has since fallen and was at 2.2% in August 2024. Wage inflation and services inflation have nevertheless remained fairly high. The inflation rate is expected to stabilise at the ECB’s 2% target during the course of 2025. In September, the ECB’s Governing Council reduced its policy interest rate to 3.5%. “The direction of monetary policy is clear: interest rate cuts have begun and our monetary policy stance is becoming l