Uudistimme Suomen Pankin verkkosivut

BOFIT Forecast for Russia 2024–2026: Labour shortages and capacity constraints increasingly binding 1.10.2024 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

The latest forecast from BOFIT, the Bank of Finland’s Institute for Emerging Economies, sees Russian economic growth this year exceeding its previous estimate made last April. The higher 2024 growth reflects a stronger-than-expected first-half performance due to robust increases in the capital stock and surging consumer demand. The new forecast raises the overall growth forecast for 2024 by 1.5 percentage points to 3½ percent. Russian economic growth is expected to slow in 2025 and 2026 to around 1 % p.a., a level close to the country’s long-term potential growth rate. Sinikka Parviainen, BOFIT senior economist notes: “The economic slowdown we are presently witnessing largely reflects labour shortages and capacity constraints. High growth is extremely unlikely going forward as it would require large productivity gains. This is unlikely as large part of investment in Russia today goes to military industries or sectors servicing the war effort.” Russia’s own actions and Western sanctions