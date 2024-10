DNA:n ja Telian 5G-verkon laajennustyöt jatkuvat Lapissa ja Pohjois-Pohjanmaalla, samalla sammuu 3G-verkko

Smart device utility applications surpassing entertainment in popularity 14.10.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

According to DNA’s Digital Life survey, the use of several applications on smart devices has grown since the previous year. Utility applications are prominent among the most popular applications, and, for example, the use of shopping bag applications has grown the most since last year. At the same time, more than a third of Finns find it difficult to go offline for a while. The Disconnect Day, which reminds us of the importance of smart-free moments, will be observed this year on Sunday, 20 October 2024.