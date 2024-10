EcoVadisin korkein Platinum-luokitus tukee EWQ:n asemaa yhtenä alansa vastuullisimmista yrityksistä

EWQ selected as new supplier of electronic shelf labels to fourteen Maxi ICA Stormarknad stores, largest grocery chain in Nordic region 22.2.2024 13:13:51 EET | Press release

ICA Maxi Syd has chosen EWQ as the supplier of electronic shelf labels (ESL). Installations will begin shortly, and a total of ten Maxi ICA Stormarknad stores in the South region will be implemented during the spring and summer. In addition to this, four ICA Maxi Stormarknad stores in the Stockholm area have also chosen EWQ, these installations will take place before the summer.