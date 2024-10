Seuraamusmaksu kolmelle yhtiölle johtohenkilöiden liiketoimi-ilmoitusten viivästymisistä

Differences in Finnish banks’ impairment staging of loans – Timely and adequate loan loss provisioning requires effective credit risk management 10.10.2024 15:05:00 EEST | Press release

An analysis by the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has found differences and potential shortcomings in the way Finnish banks classify loans according to stages of impairment. The current environment of elevated risks highlights the importance of appropriate classifications and adequate and timely recognition of impairments. Excessively low and delayed loan loss provisioning may, if the risks materialise, lead to higher impairments and a weakening of banks’ capital adequacy.