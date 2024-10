Energia-alan toimijat vaikuttavat aktiivisuudellaan sähköjärjestelmän tasapainotukseen ja kustannuksiin

New record in transmitted energy of Nordic HVDC-links in 2023 10.10.2024 11:55:31 EEST | Press release

Nordic HVDC-links show very good performance levels. In year 2023 there were new records in transmitted energy 76 TWh, and in utilisation rate 64%. The availability percentage was 90 %. Disturbances, power limitations and outage levels stayed on average levels. This, and much more, can be seen in the HVDC Utilisation and unavailability Statistics 2023, which is published by Regional Group Nordic of ENTSO-E. The statistics can be downloaded here. More information: Markku Piironen, Fingrid Oyj E-mail addresses: forename.surname@fingrid.fi Definitions: The availability percentage indicates how much of the link's technical capacity (TWh) was available for transmission. Utilisation rate percentage indicates how much of the link's technical capacity (TWh) was used for transmission.