Suomen tieteen taso säilynyt kansainvälisessä vertailussa ennallaan

Tumour genetics researcher Lauri A. Aaltonen wins Anders Jahre Award 15.8.2024 11:02:40 EEST | Press release

Professor Lauri A. Aaltonen is the winner of the 2024 Anders Jahre Award for Medical Research. The Anders Jahre Award is a prestigious Nordic medical prize awarded by the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Oslo. This year, the Award, worth NOK 1 million, will be shared between two researchers. The other winner is Professor Thomas Helleday from Karolinska Institutet. Professor Aaltonen and Professor Helleday share the Award for their discoveries of mechanisms that contribute to cancer development in humans.