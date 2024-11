Flow-based-kapasiteetinlaskentamenetelmä otettu onnistuneesti käyttöön

Fingrid Group – Management’s Review 1 January–30 September 2024 30.10.2024 15:31:04 EET | Press release

Fingrid follows a six-month reporting period in compliance with the Securities Markets Act and publishes Management’s Reviews for the first three and nine months of the year; the Management’s Reviews contain key information illustrating the company’s financial and other development. The information presented in the Management’s Review relates to Fingrid Group’s performance in January-September 2024 and the corresponding period of 2023, unless otherwise indicated. The figures presented here have been drawn up in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Management’s Review is not an interim report in accordance with the IAS 34 standard. The figures are unaudited. The transmission reliability rate of Fingrid’s grid was high, at 99.99930 (99.99996) per cent. Electricity consumption in Finland grew to 60.5 (56.7) terawatt hours in January–September. The electricity consumed in Finland was clean, with an emission factor of 31 (35) gCO2/kWh. The company’s in