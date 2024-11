Evli Private Capital tekee merkittävän sijoituksen vähittäiskaupan digitalisaatiota ja resurssitehokkuutta edistävään EWQ Zoneen

EcoVadis’ highest Platinum rating reinforces EWQ Zone Oy's status as a leading sustainable company in its industry 14.10.2024 15:14:52 EEST | Press release

The world’s leading organization for assessing corporate sustainability, EcoVadis, has awarded EWQ Zone Oy the highest-level Platinum certification. The Platinum rating is granted globally to only the top one percent of over 130,000 evaluated companies. Achieving the highest Platinum level is a milestone in our company’s strategic efforts towards a more sustainable future.