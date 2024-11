Kutsu medialle: Tervetuloa tutustumaan Linnunradalla-näyttelyyn torstaina 14.11. klo 10–13

Invitation for media: Press conference for Milky Way Tour exhibition on Thursday, 14 November 30.10.2024 07:47:00 EET | Press invitation

The infinity of space and the mystery of our existence on this planet have intrigued artists throughout the ages. Kiasma's new exhibition Milky Way Tour invites visitors to explore humanity’s relationship with the environment, other species, and technology. What is our role and future in the universe? The exhibition will be open for preview on 14 November at 10 am – 1 pm (Kiasma's 4th floor). Please register: kiira.koskela@kiasma.fi