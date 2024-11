Suomen Pankki ja Finanssivalvonta järjestävät seminaarin tekoälystä taloudessa, rahoitusalalla ja valvonnassa

In September 2024, households invested more in investment funds and equities 11.11.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

In September 2024, households made more subscriptions in Finnish investment funds[1] than they redeemed from them. In net terms, the new investments amounted to EUR 190 million. Since the beginning of 2023, the monthly investment inflow has been positive. In September, the largest net investments were made in bond and equity funds, both reaching almost EUR 85 million. Most of the bond fund subscriptions were made in short-term bond funds (EUR 53 million). Households have now made net redemptions from real estate funds for 17 months in a row. However, in September 2024, the redemptions from real estate funds were low in net terms (EUR -0.3 million). In addition to new investments, the value of domestic investment fund holdings appreciated by EUR 300 million in September. In September, the largest appreciation took place in equity funds (EUR 150 million) and bond funds (EUR 95 million). At the end of September, households’ investments in domestic investment funds were at their all-time h