Valoa vuoden pimeimpään aikaan: Pasi Rauhalan elämyksellinen teos ilahduttaa Tapiolan Venturo-talossa läpi talven

Light in the darkest time of the year: Pasi Rauhala’s immersive installation illuminates Tapiola’s Venturo House throughout winter 14.11.2024 13:00:00 EET | Press release

EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art has commissioned a new work from visual artist Pasi Rauhala for the Venturo House, located in Tapionpuisto in Espoo’s Tapiola district. The installation, titled Kudos and featuring immersive projections, brings light and warmth during the darkest months of the year. Created in collaboration with City Events Espoo, which manages the Venturo Studio, the piece will be unveiled this Saturday, 16 November, as part of Tapiola’s holiday season opening festivities. The installation will be on display in the Venturo House until the end of February 2025.