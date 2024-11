Pelkkiin päästöihin keskittyvä kestävyystyö on näennäistä eikä tarjoa parasta ratkaisua

The Dr. h.c. Marcus Wallenberg's Foundation in Finland supports the establishment of professorships at Hanken School of Economics and Aalto University School of Business 12.11.2024 14:21:42 EET | Press release

To commemorate its 50th anniversary, the Dr. h.c. Marcus Wallenberg’s Foundation for Research in Business Administration has decided to support the establishment of two endowed professorships: one at Hanken School of Economics and the other at Aalto University School of Business. In addition, the foundation announces that it will significantly increase its annual support for the doctoral programme Kataja.