Stefan Strandberg Kelan läntisen asiakaspalveluyksikön johtajaksi

Vocational rehabilitation for young persons, rehabilitation allowance and rehabilitation allowance for young persons: changes in 2025 21.11.2024 09:19:56 EET | Press release

Parliament has approved a number of changes in vocational rehabilitation for young persons, rehabilitation allowances and rehabilitation allowances for young persons. The changes are aimed at targeting rehabilitation more effectively at young persons facing a heightened risk of exclusion. The qualifying conditions for the rehabilitation allowance will also be tightened.