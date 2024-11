Kelan Salon palvelupisteen aukioloaika muuttuu

Raised age limit for several Kela benefits paid to young people 21.11.2024 14:01:34 EET | Press release

The minimum age limit for rehabilitation subsidy, disability pension, rehabilitation allowances and sickness allowances from Kela will be raised from 16 to 18 years from the beginning of 2025. 17-year-olds who have suspended their compulsory education will no longer be entitled to unemployment benefit. In addition, the maximum age limit for disability allowance for children will be raised to 18 years from the beginning of 2027 and at the same time the minimum age limit for disability allowance for adults and care allowance for pensioners will be changed to 18 years. The changes will not concern persons who already receive these benefits, only persons who apply for these benefits for the first time after the changes have taken effect.