Helsingin hallinto-oikeus antoi päätöksensä Ermitage Partners Oy:n valitukseen

Penalty payments to three companies for late notification of managers’ transaction 17.10.2024 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has imposed a penalty payment on Meriaura Invest Oy and Pokela Oy Iso Omena, and a joint penalty payment for several omissions on Myvision Oy. The companies have failed to notify, by the deadline, the issuer and the FIN-FSA of transactions made on their own account. A transaction notification must be made promptly and no later than three business days after the date of the transaction. The companies concerned are closely associated companies of persons discharging managerial responsibilities in issuers.