Sairauspäivärahan ja kuntoutusrahan laskukaava muuttuu 1.1.2025 – muutokset eivät vaikuta pienituloisimpien päivärahoihin

New calculation formula for sickness and rehabilitation allowances to be introduced on 1 January 2025 – allowances for the lowest-income recipients will not be affected 27.11.2024 12:09:49 EET | Press release

Parliament has approved a number of changes in the calculation formula for sickness and rehabilitation allowances. Following the changes, more recipients will have their allowances calculated at the lower earnings replacement rate. The allowances will be reduced by a little under EUR 13 on average. However, the allowances paid to recipients with the lowest incomes will remain unchanged. The new formula will also affect the amount of the partial sickness allowance.