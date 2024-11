Yhteisenä toiveena alueellisen tilannekuvatoiminnan nopea kehittäminen – Itä-Suomen alueellinen valmiustoimikunta kokoontui

Enforcement of wild berry picking: the methods of organising picking were more diverse than before 25.11.2024 08:00:00 EET | Press release

The occupational safety and health authority again enforced the picking of wild berries during the 2024 picking season. According to the enforcement observations, both the organisation of picking and the background of pickers were more diverse than in the previous three years. New companies and pickers had come to organise the extraction. Many of the foreign pickers encountered during the inspection already lived in Finland prior to the work.