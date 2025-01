Kansainvälisen suojelun lupien kestot lyhenevät ja suojelu muuttuu väliaikaiseksi

New minimum income limit as of 1 January 2025 for the residence permit for an employed person 20.12.2024 10:11:19 EET | Press release

The minimum income limit for a residence permit for an employed person will increase as of 1 January 2025 because of amendments to legislation. A foreign employee who arrives in Finland with a residence permit for an employed person will have to earn at least 1,600 euros per month for his or her work in Finland. The purpose of the amendments is to ensure that employees who move to Finland for work are paid a salary that is sufficient to cover their living costs. The new legislation supports the Government’s objective to increase the amount of full-time employment in Finland.