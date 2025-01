Uusi tutkimus: Kiinan vastuullisuusraportointia koskevat määräykset edellyttävät konkreettisempia käytäntöjä ja vahvempaa täytäntöönpanoa

New research shows that EU Emissions Trading-related subsidies should be re-evaluated 2.12.2024 11:13:09 EET | Press release

Doctoral defence 5.12.2024: Finland has implemented a subsidy scheme to compensate industrial producers for the indirect costs of the emissions trading system. Maria Wang shows in her dissertation that the subsidy has not been optimally designed. Its recipients are mostly large companies that do not suffer from the increase in electricity costs caused by emissions trading.