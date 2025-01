Merkittävät kiinteistöriskit Suomen finanssisektorilla – vahvat puskurit suojaavat

Penalty payments to three natural persons for late notification deadlines of managers’ transaction 12.12.2024 14:00:00 EET | Press release

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has imposed a penalty payment on Ari Lehtoranta, Michael Piccirillo and a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities. These persons have failed to notify, by the deadline, the issuer and the FIN-FSA of transactions made on their own account. A transaction notification must be made promptly and no later than three business days after the date of the transaction. The delays are related to Lehtoranta’s position as a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Orion Corporation and Piccirillo’s position as a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Bioretec Ltd.