Ensimmäinen sydämen johtoratatahdistin asennettu lapsipotilaalle

Decrease in the incidence of acute myocardial ischemic syndrome in young women has slowed 31.12.2024 10:33:02 EET | Press release

Finland has not succeeded in reducing the incidence of acute myocardial ischemic syndrome in young and middle-aged women. The number of cases among older women and men decreased every year until the 2010s, but this decline has now stagnated. However, there has been a reduction in the mortality rate. Attention should still be paid to the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.