Urheilu Mehiläinen, Kouvolan Urheiluakatemia ja Kymenlaakson Liikunta aloittavat yhteistyön

Mehiläinen acquires InMedica Group, the largest private healthcare provider in Lithuania 9.1.2025 09:45:00 EET | Press release

Mehiläinen, Finland’s largest social care and healthcare provider, with a fast-growing international presence, today announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire InMedica Group, the largest private healthcare provider in Lithuania. The transaction is subject to approval by the authorities. Expansion into Lithuania aligns with Mehiläinen’s growth strategy and will make Mehiläinen the largest private healthcare provider in the Baltic countries.