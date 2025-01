HUSin yhtymähallitus kokoontuu 20.1.2025

HUS's new cardiac unit will improve cardiac patients’ access to treatment in Central Uusimaa 10.1.2025 13:59:49 EET | Press release

HUS Heart and Lung Center has opened a new cardiac unit in Hyvinkää Hospital. The cardiac unit improves access to treatment for cardiac patients and brings university hospital services closer to residents of Central Uusimaa. With the new unit, we can perform significantly more cardiological examinations and procedures with a wider selection. The new cardiac unit has already treated its first patients this week.