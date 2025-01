Finanssisektorin digitaalista häiriönsietokykyä koskevan asetuksen soveltaminen alkoi – Finanssivalvonta keskittyy valvonnassaan ICT-riskien ja kyberuhkien hallintaan

Significant real estate risks in the Finnish financial sector – mitigated by strong buffers 8.1.2025 08:30:00 EET | Press release

The situation and development of the real estate sector has a material impact on the financial position and risks of the Finnish financial sector, since banks, insurers and real estate funds have significant exposures in the real estate sector. Weaker-than-expected development of the operating environment and the real estate sector could therefore significantly increase credit, investment and liquidity risks. However, entities operating in the Finnish financial sector have buffers for real estate risks, which improves their risk-bearing capacity.