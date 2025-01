Pekka Halosen näyttely Pariisin Petit Palais -museoon

The 2025 exhibitions to feature women artists of the 1800s and the Vienna of the early 1900s 14.11.2024 14:00:00 EET | Press release

In 2025, the Ateneum Art Museum will present two temporary exhibitions. From 7 March to 24 August 2025, Crossing Borders will, for the first time, bring together in one exhibition the work of travelling women artists from the 1800s. To be shown from 26 September 2025 to 1 February 2026, Gallen-Kallela, Klimt & Wien will explore how Akseli Gallen-Kallela’s art developed in interaction with international modernists, such as Gustav Klimt and Koloman Moser. Also on show will be the collection exhibition A Question of Time. The Gothic Modern exhibition, currently on display, will run until January 26, 2025.