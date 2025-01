KUTSU medialle: Verholla – Painokankaiden taide -näyttelyn tiedotustilaisuus ti 11.2. klo 10.00 EMMAssa

EMMA launches recruitment for next museum director – current Director Pilvi Kalhama to head the new Museum of Architecture and Design 22.1.2025 11:00:00 EET | Press release

The long-time Director of EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art, Pilvi Kalhama (Ph.Lic.), has been appointed Director of the new Museum of Architecture and Design in Helsinki. Kalhama will remain Director of EMMA until the end of July and will take up her new position on 4 August 2025. The Board of Directors of the EMMA Art Museum Foundation will launch the recruitment process for a new director in February.