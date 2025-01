Uusien kulutusluottojen korot laskivat

Interest rates on new household and corporate loans have decreased rapidly 7.1.2025 10:00:00 EET | Press release

The average interest rate on new household and corporate loans has decreased rapidly, and the average interest rates on the loan stocks have begun to recede. The one-year Euribor has declined from its autumn-2023 peak of 4.2% to below 2.5%. In November 2024, 86% of the stock of bank loans1 to Finnish households and non-financial corporations2 (EUR 249.1 bn) and 85% of new drawdowns3 was linked to Euribor rates. In November, the average interest rate on new household loans declined below 4% for the first time in over two years. Just a year ago in November, the average interest rate stood at 5.42%. Out of all bank loans drawn down by households in November 2024, 69% was housing loans, 21% was consumer credit and 10% was other loans. The average interest rate on the stock of household loans (EUR 141.2 bn) continued to decline in November, to reaching 4.24% for the month. In addition to the decline in the interest rates on new loans, the drop in the average interest rate on the loan stock