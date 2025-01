Yhteinen seuraamusmaksu kolmelle luonnolliselle henkilölle johtohenkilöiden liiketoimi-ilmoitusten viivästymisistä

Application of DORA has started – FIN-FSA to focus on the management of ICT risks and cyber-threats in its supervision 23.1.2025 13:00:00 EET | Press release

The objective of DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) is to improve consumers’ data security and the continuity of services. It brings about significant reforms in the operational resilience of the financial sector and covers almost all entities supervised by the FIN-FSA.