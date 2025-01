EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä

Interest rates on new consumer credit lower 30.1.2025 10:00:00 EET | Press release

In December 2024, the average interest rate on new consumer credit[1] taken out by Finnish households was 6.04%, down 1.46 percentage points from December 2023. The average interest rate on new consumer credit (excl. vehicle loans) peaked at over 10% in July 2023. By the end of December 2024, the average interest had fallen to 7.44%. The lower interest rates on consumer credit were partly explained by declining Euribor rates in 2024. A total of 57% of all consumer credit is linked to Euribor rates.